Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Lahaina community member voices opinion on fall sports as MIL grapples with safe restart plan

The Maui Interscholastic League is still grappling with a safe way to return to fall sports.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Interscholastic League is still grappling with a safe way to return to fall sports.

As of Monday, the league says that some of the sports such as cross country and bowling will start on time, but in the case of football, there is no announced plan and the same can be said on where the plan will feature Lahainaluna or not.

Now, some of the Lahaina community is voicing their opinion.

Lahaina resident and former coach Kekai Keahi spoke about Lahainaluna football last week, saying a return to play could unify the community.

But now he admits, it’s a complicated situation.

“It’s a tough one and I think there’s maybe three factions out there where some who would maybe think, you know, this is a kid’s last year in sports and they would want their kid to participate.” Keahi told Hawaii News Now. “Others who maybe, you know, say we shouldn’t because we shouldn’t be forgetting about those who we have lost and then the third faction is where we’re just not sure.”

In the latest MIL update, athletic directors apparently feel similarly to Keahi as there was no official plan for 11-man football or girls volleyball.

MIL update
MIL update(Hawaii News Now)

“They’re really working real hard and trying to figure this out, but in the end it’s gonna be a community that decides.” Keahi said.

It’s a community that is devoted to its football team, Keahi saying that only a fellow team in red that rivals their affection.

“There’s only one school in the whole state of Hawaii that actually can come close to the type of support that the community gives the school and that’s in Kahuku.”

If the stars align for the Maui athletes, there won’t be a dry eye in the stadium.

“Once those boys on that field sing the alma mater, every fan in that stadium, will be singing the alma Mater with tears running down their eyes.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Projected number of wildfire deaths remains elusive with over 1,000 still missing
On what should’ve been Keyiro Fuentes’ 15th birthday, friends and family honored his life at...
On what would’ve been his 15th birthday, a Lahaina boy is mourned by a family left broken
EMS: Deadly car crash at Costco Waipio driver in his 70′s
Man, 71, dead after plowing into 40-foot shipping container at Waipio Costco
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850
Hawaii's governor makes plea for visitors to return to Maui
Standing in Lahaina, governor makes a plea to visitors: Please come back to Maui

Latest News

The Maui Interscholastic League is still grappling with a safe way to return to fall sports.
Lahaina community member voices opinion on fall sports as MIL grapples with safe restart plan
The 2023 Hawaii high school football season is revving up as teams continue in the early goings...
‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: A look at week two of 2023 Hawaii High School Footbal
The 2023 Hawaii high school football season is revving up as teams continue in the early goings...
‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: A look at week two of 2023 Hawaii High School Football
They ended the session in the afternoon with no resolution.
MIL Athletic Directors end meetings without decision on fall sports, meetings continue on Friday