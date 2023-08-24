Lahaina community member voices opinion on fall sports as MIL grapples with safe restart plan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Interscholastic League is still grappling with a safe way to return to fall sports.

As of Monday, the league says that some of the sports such as cross country and bowling will start on time, but in the case of football, there is no announced plan and the same can be said on where the plan will feature Lahainaluna or not.

Now, some of the Lahaina community is voicing their opinion.

Lahaina resident and former coach Kekai Keahi spoke about Lahainaluna football last week, saying a return to play could unify the community.

But now he admits, it’s a complicated situation.

“It’s a tough one and I think there’s maybe three factions out there where some who would maybe think, you know, this is a kid’s last year in sports and they would want their kid to participate.” Keahi told Hawaii News Now. “Others who maybe, you know, say we shouldn’t because we shouldn’t be forgetting about those who we have lost and then the third faction is where we’re just not sure.”

In the latest MIL update, athletic directors apparently feel similarly to Keahi as there was no official plan for 11-man football or girls volleyball.

MIL update (Hawaii News Now)

“They’re really working real hard and trying to figure this out, but in the end it’s gonna be a community that decides.” Keahi said.

It’s a community that is devoted to its football team, Keahi saying that only a fellow team in red that rivals their affection.

“There’s only one school in the whole state of Hawaii that actually can come close to the type of support that the community gives the school and that’s in Kahuku.”

If the stars align for the Maui athletes, there won’t be a dry eye in the stadium.

“Once those boys on that field sing the alma mater, every fan in that stadium, will be singing the alma Mater with tears running down their eyes.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.