‘Horrible wake-up call’: After Lahaina, other communities call for action to lower fire risk

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the wake of the Lahaina blaze, some West Oahu residents are worried about the risk of out-of-control wildfires in their communities.

One area of concern is the land once home to the Sheraton Makaha Valley Resort.

Residents say the area has been neglected with overgrown brush.

They added it’s just one example of places on the west side that could fuel the next big fire.

“I see neglect. I see a fire waiting to happen. I see loss of life. I see Lahaina,” said Makaha resident Maralyn Kurshals.

It’s a real concern for Leeward Oahu residents, who have seen wildfires fires rip through their community over the years.

In 2018, a brush fire blazed through several valleys on the west side, including Makaha, burning nearly 9,000 acres, destroying farms, and taking days to put out.

Just this month, another fire sprang up in Waianae.

But unlike the Lahaina fire, the winds did not play a factor and crews put it out within hours.

“Even just going into Maui is such an overwhelming thing because its so devastating,” said Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola, who represents the area. “It’s hard not to ignore the fact that that community represents all of us. That could have been us.”

Tupola is urging private landowners to be vigilant and take steps to protect their homes.

“I think its an on going conversation with vacant property owners where we have a huge amount of brush growing and not being maintained, easily a fire hazard,” said Tupola.

A Makaha farmer who goes by “Bully” has already started the work with the help of Firewise USA, using goats to create fire breaks and remove brush that could act as fuel for the fire.

Kurshal called Maui a “horrible wake-up call.”

“And Makaha is a prime area for fires and we only have one way in, one way out,” Kurshals added.

A wildfire prevention meeting will be held Thursday at the Nanakuli Public Library by Hawaii Firewise from 5-6 p.m. to offer details on how landowners can take action to reduce fire risk.

