‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: A look at week two of 2023 Hawaii High School Football

The 2023 Hawaii high school football season is revving up as teams continue in the early goings of the season.
By Kyle Chinen and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:28 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
This week the Hawaii News Now sports team tracked four games here in the islands.

Pearl City vs. Kaiser

Friday night on the East side saw an early glimpse at an OIA Division II rivalry as Kaiser Hosted Pearl City.

It was back and forth affair with both teams matching each other quarter after quarter, but in the end the Chargers would get the last laugh, final score 28-24.

PC’s Trey Dacoscos tossed 4 touchdowns with 363 yards.

Leilehua vs. Moanalua

Over to Salt lake as Moanalua met rival Leilehua.

Na Menehune scored first, but that would be the only time they met the end zone.

Both teams knotted at 7-7, but a late push by the Mules would seal the game.

Final score, 21-7.

Kailua vs. Mililani

On Saturday, Mililani looked to bounce back after their loss to Punahou and they would do it in dominating fashion.

They trounced Kailua, 59-7. The Trojans just too much for the Surfriders.

Quarterback Kini McMillan got 4 TDs on 206 yards and he didn’t see the field in the second half.

Radford vs. Kapolei

Also on Saturday, the Rams were hit with a storm in the second city.

Kapolei hosting Radford in an interdivisional clash.

Kapolei put up 28 points just in the first quarter alone, not much else the rams could do.

Quarterback Liatama Amisone posted 6 touchdowns on 292 yards.

Kapolei storms past Radford, 63-14.

Here’s a look at the other scores around the island in Week two:

Friday

2023 Hawaii High School Football
2023 Hawaii High School Football(Hawaii News Now)

Saturday

2023 Hawaii High School Football
2023 Hawaii High School Football(Hawaii News Now)

