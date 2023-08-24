Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

On the hillside above Lahaina, a monument to the fallen: One cross for each person lost

Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost...
Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost loved one.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:38 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a soul lost in the ferocious wildfire that claimed the town.

So far, 115 crosses in all.

Organizers they’ll keep adding to the monument to make sure everyone will be remembered.

Special Section: Those We Lost in Lahaina

“I need to do something,” said West Maui resident Sunya Schlea.

“I need to represent the people that we have lost and it’s going to be so long before people can properly put their loved ones to rest,”

Schlea, her best friend Shawneen Schweitzer and her family have been putting up and painting crosses along the Lahaina Bypass to honor and mourn those killed in the fire.

The crosses aren’t uniform, but as diverse as Lahaina’s victims themselves — older and younger, men and women and children. Each cross, though, is adorned with a single flower.

“We only have few keiki crosses right now. It’s very heartwrenching every night to go to bed knowing we still don’t know about a lot of the children who are left at home as latchkey children while their parents were working. I hope those numbers come out,” she said.

“And I hope their stories are told and their photos are out there.”

The Schlea and Schweitzer ohana say they will keep adding crosses, flowers, and flags to the hillside overlooking the heart of Lahaina, where so many lives were lost on Aug. 8.

White crosses are being erected in the hillside above fire-ravaged Lahaina.
White crosses are being erected in the hillside above fire-ravaged Lahaina.(Hawaii News Now)

Schlea and Schweitzer hope the visual display will bring comfort and healing to those driving into Lahaina and driving out.

“For every missing person, we are putting up a ribbon,” said Schweitzer.

“And if they get found, well, the ribbon will come down and a cross will come up. We don’t want anyone forgotten.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Projected number of wildfire deaths remains elusive with over 1,000 still missing
On what should’ve been Keyiro Fuentes’ 15th birthday, friends and family honored his life at...
On what would’ve been his 15th birthday, a Lahaina boy is mourned by a family left broken
EMS: Deadly car crash at Costco Waipio driver in his 70′s
Driver in his 70s dead after plowing into 40-foot shipping container at Waipio Costco
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850
Hawaii's governor makes plea for visitors to return to Maui
Standing in Lahaina, governor makes a plea to visitors: Please come back to Maui

Latest News

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: Recovery crews have searched 92% of Lahaina
Union President Bobby Lee said 20 firefighters lost their homes in the devastated town.
Firefighters recount horrific wildfire conditions: First responders were ‘walking into a blowtorch’
Experts are encouraging survivors to get the help they need.
How to navigate trauma — and get help — after the Lahaina wildfires
James Pomaikai Kepa has been arrested by authorities.
Puna man arrested, charged for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl