High court justices challenge state’s claims of insufficient water for Maui firefighting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The claim that firefighting efforts have been hampered by legal rulings in water was challenged by state Supreme Court justices in a hearing Wednesday.

That claim was repeated by Gov. Josh Green after fire destroyed Lahaina and by the state attorney general in a motion to take a water case from state Environmental Court Judge Jeffrey Crabtree.

On Wednesday, state Deputy Attorney General Miranda Steed told the court that Crabtree was not allowing the state to appeal his ruling, which apportioned water in Central Maui to the county, traditional stream users, like taro farmers, and private property owners.

The ruling set no specific amount of water for firefighting, although the county was free to use water from its daily allotment of 7.5 million gallons.

But Justice Todd Eddins challenged Steed for language in her motion, which read “Central Maui has no water for fire reserve because the respondent judge substituted his judgment for that of the agency. As a result, there was not enough permitted water to battle the wildfires on Maui.”

Eddins quoted the Sierra Club’s outraged response to the motion.

They called the claim “false” and “shameful.”

He then asked the state if it wanted to walk the statement back.

Steed responded: “To the extent that these statements come off the way I’m presuming they coming off, then yes, we would walk that back a bit.”

Justice Sabrina McKenna then asked an attorney for Maui County whether it was true that the judge’s decision meant the county lacked water for firefighting.

The attorney responded: “No, Not at all.”

The attorney added that to fight all the fires that week, the amount of water used was far less than the amount available to Maui or other users.

McKenna asked state Deputy Attorney General Steed, “Did you check with the County of Maui as to whether or not they had water, sufficient water, to fight the fires before filing this petition?”

“Respectfully,” Steed answered, “the question is not about the sufficiency of water to the county, it’s about the legally permitted amount of water available.”

Unsatisfied, McKenna said, “I understand you are not going to walk back that statement.”

Steed argued other users who might have had to fight fires might have had less stream water available and that the amount of water firefighters would need included enough water in reservoirs to drop buckets and retrieve water to drop on the flames.

She also said fire fighting and land management agencies can’t have doubts about the water available to them in an emergency.

“It is up to the agencies to respond to and to mitigate for public health, safety and welfare,” the deputy attorney general said. “So we must have a certainty of water available otherwise it impinges upon our emergency management response. And that’s the ultimate concern.”

But in her closing remarks, Steed seemed to do damage control.

“We do apologize for the harshness of language. It was a result of the exigency of the circumstances,” Steed said. “And although the department stands behind us ... we did file that final language without attorney general review of it.”

The justices had previously asked her if state Attorney General Anne Lopez and the rest of the administration were aware of her argument.

The attorney for the Sierra Club, David Frankel, said the filing was so outrageous the court should punish the attorney general for filing it.

“BLNR’s petition was filed under false pretenses,” Frankel said.

“It mischaracterizes the environmental courts actions and statements. It exploits a tragedy. It is without merit it should be denied and this court should sanction the attorney general.”

The court didn’t rule Wednesday.

This was the first round in the water conflict between the Green Administration and water advocates. Another lawsuit is pending over the state’s reassignment of the deputy director for the water commission. He was supported by environmentalists but disliked by developers.

