Grappling with disaster and tourism, industry leaders try to find ‘balance’ between the two

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tourism industry leaders and businesses on Maui are at a crossroads as they try to find a balance between restoring the economy and letting the community heal from the disaster.

Some businesses say they rely on incoming visitors to stay afloat.

Several tourism leaders across the state gathered at the Maui Ocean Center Wednesday to discuss how to help local businesses and to answer a difficult question: How do you welcome back visitors while acknowledging all that is lost?

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen was not in attendance but County Spokesperson Mahina Martin shares how he envisions a respectful return.

“The mayor has consistently said that Maui is open for business,” said Martin at the Wednesday community meeting. “We ask, just as you just heard, that people be respectful of what’s going on in Lahaina Town and that there is an impact zone where an active search is continuing.

During President Biden’s recent visit to Lahaina, Gov. Josh Green urged travelers to return to Hawaii. In his most recent emergency proclamation, Green also asked visitors to restrict non-essential travel to West Maui through Oct. 17.

”I think it’s measured against the disaster coverage that’s out there and the mindfulness that we do want. You know, we do want people’s aloha and understanding how difficult the situation is for our people. So balancing all of that is where we are today,” added Martin.

Maui Ocean Center General Manager Tapani Vuori says the Oct. 17 start date may be too late to save many businesses west of Lahaina. Some people present at the “town hall” style meeting agreed with that sentiment.

”Kaanapali, Napili, Kapalua — we should really do everything in our power to try to reopen that area. There’s a lot of money in that area providing it’s safe. I understand we have water, we have electricity. I’ve been involved in discussions with StarLink getting network there. I saw FEMA trailers going out with generators last week. So things are coming together, this is too big of an area to close out until Oct. 17,” said Vuori.

Tim Putnam of Start Me Up Sportfishing and Patrick Grady share their story of life since the wildfires.

Those who lived in Lahaina and lost everything say they’re still in shock and aren’t sure how to feel about bringing tourists back to the island.

Patrick Grady lost his home on Aug. 8 but the boat he captains is still operational.

”I’m not sure how to feel,” he said. “I am still trying to process everything but at the same time, I would love to go back to work,” said Grady.

