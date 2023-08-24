First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to ease slightly over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trades will continue through Friday, then ease slightly over the weekend as the ridge to the north weakens and an upper disturbance moves over the region. Expect the dry conditions to prevail through Friday, with the best chance for showers overnight through the mornings across windward and mauka locations. A slight increase in windward shower coverage will be possible this weekend as the upper disturbance moves over the state.

A medium period east swell generated by former tropical cyclone Hilary will gradually fade tonight through Friday. A slight bump in south shore surf is possible Tuesday through the middle of next week, as a small medium period south swell moves through. A small medium period northwest swell could give surf along north and west facing shores a slight boost Monday and Tuesday, then fading out during the middle of next week.

