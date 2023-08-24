After Kula wildfire, EPA starts removing toxic wastes contaminating water system

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began work to remove and dispose of hazardous waste from properties affected by the wildfires in Kula on Wednesday.

This is after an unsafe water advisory was issued for several parts of Maui earlier this month when harmful contaminants entered the water system and some areas lost pressure.

EPA officials say they will survey, remove, and dispose of hazardous waste materials, including paints, cleaners, solvents, oils, batteries, and pesticides.

Nearly two weeks after the Maui wildfires, contaminated tap water remains a serious concern for thousands of residents.

Officials say workers will also remove items thought to contain asbestos if they are easy to identify. Still, the property will not be fully cleared of asbestos until the second phase of the hazardous waste removal process.

EPA workers will only be removing household hazardous waste.

Hazardous waste removal efforts in the Lahaina disaster area will start after search and rescue responders allow EPA crews to enter the area.

