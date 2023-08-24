Central, South Maui schools designated as temporary sites for impacted Lahaina students

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Central and South Maui schools have been designated as temporary school sites for Lahaina students impacted by the catastrophic wildfire, the state Department of Education announced Wednesday.

Families who are still looking for an in-person learning option can temporarily relocate to designated schools, effective immediately.

The department is designating the following temporary sites:

Grades K-5: King Kamehameha III Elementary or Princess Nahi’ena’ena Elementary students will be assigned to either Wailuku Elementary or Kamali’i Elementary in Kihei.

Grades 6-8: Lahaina Intermediate students will be assigned to Lokelani Intermediate in Kihei.

Grades 9-12: Lahainaluna High will temporarily function as a “school within a school” at the newly-opened Kulanihako’i High in Kihei.

The DOE says this will help “facilitate the healing process and restore some sense of normalcy” for students and staff.

Students already re-enrolled at other schools or in distance learning are unaffected by this change, the DOE said.

As of Tuesday, the DOE said more than 600 displaced and impacted students have re-enrolled in other public schools, with some nearing or at capacity to be able to adequately provide services for students.

Bus service will be provided for West Maui students in the coming days.

The Department is coordinating bus transportation for West Maui students to get to and from the temporary school sites. Pick-up and drop-off hub sites for students are being determined but families who are interested can obtain and complete a bus application at their new school.

Special transportation will be provided to students who receive transportation as a related service as part of their individualized education program.

For families who remain in Lahaina and are not able to take advantage of this option, the Department is working on plans to offer community-based learning activities in West Maui, but the department says it will not look like traditional education provided in schools.

Staff at all four public schools in Lahaina remain on paid administrative leave through Friday, Aug. 25.

All of the changes will be explained at a family and community meeting next Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Lahaina school principals and HIDOE personnel are still finalizing a time and place.

Families and staff who are facing internet challenges and who need assistance can call the Department’s support hotline at (808) 727-6880, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

