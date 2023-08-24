Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

CA woman, a beloved mom and grandmother, is first visitor identified as wildfire victim

"She had messaged us and said she was having a wonderful time and the island was so healing..."
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:17 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Theresa Cook, of Northern California, was visiting Lahaina when flames tore through the community.

She was last seen near the town’s famous banyan tree as flames spread.

Family members say Cook was staying in Lahaina at the Best Western Pioneer Inn. She was set to return home on Aug. 9, the day after the Lahaina blaze.

“it’s a lot to process. It’s still hard to even admit,” said her son, Adam.

After getting news about the fire, her children hoped their mother was able to flee in time.

“I don’t blame anybody. Things happen. Natural disasters happen. We do the best with the information we’re given, but she left on foot,” said her daughter, Melissa Kornweibel.

Special Section: Those We Lost in Lahaina

On Sunday, officials confirmed the family’s fears.

Theresa Cook was 72, a beloved mother and grandmother.

She’s the first tourist identified as a victim in the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

“We know we’re not alone,” Kornweibel said.

“There’s so many people missing and so many people have lost their lives and we’ve never done this before. We would just love any advice and encouraging words and support.”

Caption

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Projected number of wildfire deaths remains elusive with over 1,000 still missing
EMS: Deadly car crash at Costco Waipio driver in his 70′s
Man, 71, dead after plowing into 40-foot shipping container at Waipio Costco
On what should’ve been Keyiro Fuentes’ 15th birthday, friends and family honored his life at...
On what would’ve been his 15th birthday, a Lahaina boy is mourned by a family left broken
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850
Hawaii's governor makes plea for visitors to return to Maui
Standing in Lahaina, governor makes a plea to visitors: Please come back to Maui

Latest News

Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost...
The names of the fallen: Maui County, loved ones identify wildfire victims
EPA begins hazardous waste removal work in Upcountry Maui
After Kula wildfire, EPA starts removing toxic wastes contaminating water system
As recovery crews continue the search for remains in Lahaina on land, first responders are also...
As search for wildfire victims continues on land, recovery operations in the water expand
Firefighters battled a brush fire in Kula on Aug. 8.
High court justices challenge state’s claims of insufficient water for Maui firefighting