30 pigs rescued from Lahaina fire emerge miraculously unscathed

More pigs will be taken out tomorrow and taken to temporary homes.
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:48 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Pig Sanctuary rescued 30 pigs that miraculously survived the fire in Lahaina Tuesday.

It’s believed they survived by going into a pond and ducking into the water as flames passed over them.

Jillian Vickers of Maui Pig Sanctuary was shocked when she heard about their survival, “For first time I saw them. I was gutted, absolutely gutted, I can’t even believe what they did. Seeing Lahaina like that.”

“The fact that they’re still alive, they went without food for many days when the owners couldn’t get them there, they could not get in to feed them,” said Vickers.

More pigs will be removed tomorrow and taken to temporary homes.

