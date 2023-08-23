Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79

Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.(Mike Kalasnik / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Longtime professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at the age of 79, WWE has confirmed.

Funk wrestled in numerous promotions for several decades, including WWE and World Championship Wrestling, and he is considered one of the biggest influences of the “hardcore” style. Many believe he is one of the best performers of all time.

“He was my mentor, my idol, one of my closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw,” Mick Foley tweeted, upon learning the news of Funk’s death from his daughter Brandee.

Funk was well-known for his feud with Ric Flair in the 1980s and 1990s.

“In my entire life, I’ve never met a guy who worked harder. Terry Funk was a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless, and a great friend,” Flair tweeted.

Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with his brother Dory Funk Jr. in 2009. The siblings were trained by their father, Dory Funk Sr. He was a promoter of the Amarillo, Texas-based Western States Sports where the Funk brothers began their careers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Projected number of wildfire deaths remains elusive with over 1,000 still missing
On what should’ve been Keyiro Fuentes’ 15th birthday, friends and family honored his life at...
On what would’ve been his 15th birthday, a Lahaina boy is mourned by a family left broken
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850
EMS: Deadly car crash at Costco Waipio driver in his 70′s
Driver in his 70s dead after plowing into 40-foot shipping container at Waipio Costco
Hawaii's governor makes plea for visitors to return to Maui
Standing in Lahaina, governor makes a plea to visitors: Please come back to Maui

Latest News

Union President Bobby Lee said 20 firefighters lost their homes in the devastated town.
Firefighters recount horrific wildfire conditions: First responders were ‘walking into a blowtorch’
Experts are encouraging survivors to get the help they need.
How to navigate trauma — and get help — after the Lahaina wildfires
FILE - Convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding, Oct. 12, 2005, in...
Oklahoma authorities name the BTK killer as the ‘prime suspect’ in at least two unsolved cases
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
A home on Front Street appears virtually unscathed among the ash and rubble in Lahaina.
Surrounded by devastation, this is what may have saved a ‘miracle house’ in Lahaina