Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman narrowly escapes injury when spear crashes through windshield

The driver believes someone intentionally hurled the spear at her, but she has no idea why. (KSAT, SHAVONE CANALES, CNN)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A Texas woman is shaken after a 5-foot spear crashed through her windshield while she was driving, narrowly missing her.

Shavone Canales was shocked when her windshield suddenly shattered after 9 p.m. Sunday night while she was driving to a friend’s house outside Converse. She called 911 after realizing a spear had broken through the glass and lodged in the steering column, just inches above her lap.

“It was a pretty scary event. I was not expecting that,” Canales said.

She recorded video with her cellphone as crime scene investigators carefully removed the hunting tool, which was about five feet long, from her car.

Canales believes someone intentionally hurled the spear at her, but why someone would do that is a question that so far no one can answer.

“It was not road rage or anything. This was unprovoked and just completely random,” she said. “I think they’re trying to intentionally hurt somebody. I’m just thankful to be alive because I mean, I have kids.”

Though not injured, Canales says the incident will hurt her budget. She will have to pay about $400 to fix her broken windshield.

A preliminary police report says officers did not find the person who threw the spear.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife...
During whirlwind visit, Biden surveys ‘overwhelming’ devastation on Maui and comforts grieving residents
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850
On what should’ve been Keyiro Fuentes’ 15th birthday, friends and family honored his life at...
On what would’ve been his 15th birthday, a Lahaina boy is mourned by a family left broken
At last check, 115 people were confirmed killed in the Lahaina wildfires.
The names of the fallen: Maui County identifies 8 more victims in Lahaina wildfire
Smoke seen from the fire in West Oahu Monday afternoon.
Six hikers rescued from Kaena Point Trail amid West Oahu brush fire

Latest News

In a record year of catastrophes, FEMA’s disaster fund is slipping into the red. (CNN, WBKO,...
FEMA disaster fund running out amid weather woes
EMS: Deadly car crash at Costco Waipio driver in his 70′s
Driver in his 70s dead after crash at Waipio Costco
The driver believes someone intentionally hurled the spear at her, but she has no idea why....
Woman shaken after spear crashes through windshield: 'I'm just thankful to be alive'
The FBI says the list of those who remain unaccounted for following the Lahaina wildfire stands...
Over 100 DNA samples for missing children submitted as families cling to hope