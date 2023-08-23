Tributes
Woman accused of killing boyfriend, leaving headless body for his mother to find

This booking photo shows Devyn Michaels, 45, who is accused of killing her boyfriend.
This booking photo shows Devyn Michaels, 45, who is accused of killing her boyfriend.(Henderson Police Department)
By Michael Bell and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The arrest report for a Nevada woman accused of killing her boyfriend and leaving his headless corpse in bed for his mother to find has been released.

Devyn Michaels, 45, is being held without bond following her arrest Aug. 15 for a single count of open murder.

The Henderson police report alleges the following:

On Aug. 7, officers responded to the home in the 2000 block of Pala Dura Drive in Henderson at around 8:40 a.m. after a woman called to say she found her son, Johnathan Willette, deceased.

Police entered the residence and found Willette in bed, missing his head. Bottles of bleach and ammonia were next to him and had been applied to his body.

The mother said she last saw Willette at about 10 p.m. the previous night while he was hanging out with his girlfriend, Michaels.

Police contacted Michaels and went to her residence to interview her. In Michaels’ driveway, they found a cracked cellphone that belonged to Willette, with a dark stain on the screen that appeared to be blood.

A search warrant was executed and in Michaels’ bedroom they found a bag containing Willette’s ID, truck keys, wallet, Social Security card and other items.

The next day, Willette’s mother called the police to let them know her meat cleaver was missing from the kitchen.

Michaels took a polygraph test on Aug. 15.

“The examiner advised Michaels that the results showed she had a significant reaction to the question ‘if she participated in any way in the death of Willette,’” the report reads.

Michaels said she hit Willette in the head while he was in bed with a wooden stick because he was abusive to her.

“Michaels stated that she did not want to kill Willette and only wanted to hurt him enough that he would have to go to the hospital because she wanted him out of the way so she could figure out what she could do with her children,” the report continues.

Police asked Michaels if it was possible she killed Willette and did not remember. She said it was “very possible.”

