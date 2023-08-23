‘They failed’: Maui residents vent fresh anger over government’s wildfire response

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui County Council held its first hearing on the wildfire disaster response on Tuesday, pledging to get help to devastated communities.

Responding to concerns on Maui that outside forces will determine Lahaina’s future, the council began with a resolution aimed at establishing the council as a leader in recovery planning.

But so soon after the disaster, testimony from the public was dominated by immediate needs and fresh anger, including from residents calling for accountability in the wake of the disaster.

Christine Borge, who fled Lahaina during the fire and has lost business for her tourism-based business, said residents “shouldn’t be treated this way,”

“Don’t go tell tourists don’t come Maui because you not speaking for us the working people you are speaking for yourself,” she said, pointing at councilmembers.

Attorney Jordon Aimoku Chee, whose extended family lost several homes, demanded accountability. “The government is liable for it is grossly negligent, at least if not criminally negligent?” Chee said. “And they should clean up all that land, restore that land to the people who own that because they failed here. They failed. The government failed.”

Much of the four hours of testimony focused on immediate needs for housing.

Jordan Hocker, of the Maui Tenants Association, called for emergency orders to protect renters.

“We’ve been receiving call after call of people who are being asked to be evicted by their landlords, people who are being displaced during a time of emergency,” Hocker said.

“The landlords who have the gumption and the gall, the nerve and the lack of empathy to push evictions on their tenants right now do not care.”

There were also offers of help.

Several companies offered prefabricated emergency housing said they could move into Maui quickly. Paul Cheng, developer of the 1,000-home Pulelehua workforce subdivision near Kapalua Airport, told the council he’s willing to turn market-priced units to affordable rentals delivered in 15-16 months — if the county speeds up the permitting process on the construction project.

“We just gotta have a green light,” Cheng said. “I just got to know the county’s ... permit review department is behind me then they can put it on priority to review.

Cheng also asked the council for direction on whether to provide affordable units for sale or to rent.

