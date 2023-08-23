Roads blocked as raging fire swept through Lahaina, survivors say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Survivors say road blocks and confusing communication contributed to the chaos in Lahaina on the night of the deadly fire.

Many say Front Street became a traffic jam.

Video of the aftermath shows lines of cars charred when flames over took them.

The Associated Press reports that utility crews had blocked at least one road out of Lahaina and were trying to turn drivers back toward town to prevent them from driving over downed power lines.

One family ignored the barricade and drove to safety.

Another family turned out of standstill traffic onto a dirt road to eventually get to Napili.

A third family drove the wrong way down Front Street to escape the firestorm.

Survivors say by about 4 p.m., the town was fully engulfed in flames and hot winds burned their skin.

Just after 6 p.m., Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen announced on another local TV station that the road was open to and from Lahaina.

National program CBS News asked Maui County for a response regarding those comments but has not heard back.

