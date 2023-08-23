Surrounded by devastation, this is what may have saved a ‘miracle house’ in Lahaina

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Among the rows of charred buildings, ash and rubble along Front Street stands a home with a red roof, appearing virtually unscathed from a devastating wildfire that tore through the community.

It’s being called the “miracle house” because it somehow survived the flames, and the photos — which show a stark contrast between the home and surrounding ruins — are going viral.

According to Honolulu Civil Beat, the home was known as the Pioneer Mill Co./Lahaina Ice Co. Bookkeeper’s House and was believed to have been moved from a plantation to Front Street in 1925. It was used to house management-level employees for decades.

The current homeowner told Civil Beat that he and his wife bought the property in 2021 and worked with the county on a historic preservation plan before starting a renovation project.

That project included a new, commercial-grade steel roof that likely would’ve provided better protection from embers than shingles.

But more importantly, experts say the homeowners’ decision to replace the landscaping around the house with river stones may have also helped keep the flames at bay.

Another reason why it was saved: Luck.

Even the most well-prepared homes can still catch fire from neighboring structures, experts say.

The homeowners were out of town when the wildfire happened, telling Civil Beat, “We started crying. I felt guilty. We still feel guilty.”

But when they’re able to return, they’re hoping to set up their home as a hub for the community to come together.

