Servco Foundation donates $120,000 to wildfire recovery efforts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Servco Foundation has committed to donate an initial $120,000 to organizations dedicated to recovery efforts on Maui.

Of the amount, $20,000 will go to the American Red Cross Hawaii and $10,000 applied toward school supplies for displaced families with children.

“Our hearts go out to the families and communities on Maui impacted by the devastation of the wildfires. This is truly an unprecedented tragedy,” said Peter Hirano, foundation executive director.

“During times like these, we are humbled to join the entire state in mobilizing support for our Maui ʻohana, now and in the future, as they work toward recovery.”

For more information on Servco’s Maui response, please visit www.ServcoCares.com.

