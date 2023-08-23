Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Servco Foundation donates $120,000 to wildfire recovery efforts

As FEMA's final search and rescue teams arrived Friday, the Red Cross said they responded to...
As FEMA's final search and rescue teams arrived Friday, the Red Cross said they responded to more than 2,100 requests to help families locate loved ones.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Servco Foundation has committed to donate an initial $120,000 to organizations dedicated to recovery efforts on Maui.

Of the amount, $20,000 will go to the American Red Cross Hawaii and $10,000 applied toward school supplies for displaced families with children.

“Our hearts go out to the families and communities on Maui impacted by the devastation of the wildfires. This is truly an unprecedented tragedy,” said Peter Hirano, foundation executive director.

“During times like these, we are humbled to join the entire state in mobilizing support for our Maui ʻohana, now and in the future, as they work toward recovery.”

For more information on Servco’s Maui response, please visit www.ServcoCares.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Projected number of wildfire deaths remains elusive with over 1,000 still missing
On what should’ve been Keyiro Fuentes’ 15th birthday, friends and family honored his life at...
On what would’ve been his 15th birthday, a Lahaina boy is mourned by a family left broken
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850
EMS: Deadly car crash at Costco Waipio driver in his 70′s
Driver in his 70s dead after plowing into 40-foot shipping container at Waipio Costco
Hawaii's governor makes plea for visitors to return to Maui
Standing in Lahaina, governor makes a plea to visitors: Please come back to Maui

Latest News

Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
PODCAST: Struggling to cope with the devastation in Lahaina? Here’s what you can do
Survivors say road blocks and confusing communication contributed to the chaos in Lahaina on...
Survivors say roads were blocked as raging fire swept through Lahaina
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Projected number of wildfire deaths remains elusive with over 1,000 still missing
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Those lost in Lahaina: A big-hearted teen. An inseparable couple. A loving dad.