Search underway for missing swimmer in waters off Oahu’s North Shore

PUPUKEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A search continues Wednesday for a missing swimmer in waters off Oahu’s North Shore.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call around 2 p.m. for a missing swimmer at Shark’s Cove in Pupukea.

It was reported that a male in his 60s was last seen snorkeling just outside Shark’s Cove.

Firefighters and Ocean Safety personnel conducted a search by air, land and sea.

Search operations by air and sea were suspended at 7:20 p.m. but the Honolulu Police Department was notified to continue searching on land.

The search resumed at daylight.

