Maui’s largest church, nonprofit team up to build safe haven for wildfire evacuees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s largest church is teaming up with a nonprofit organization to build a safe haven for wildfire evacuees.

It’s not exactly a field of dreams but it’s a project born of the nightmare in Lahaina.

King’s Cathedral and Family Life Center are working to build temporary homes across 10 acres of scrub land owned by the church.

Every spare room is a storage site with piles of donations for survivors.

The Kahului church which lost its Lahaina location in the fire, buzzes with volunteers trying to be of service, while still grieving themselves.

King’s Cathedral Pastor Joshua Morocco is working with numerous aid groups to secure the temporary homes.

“We’re trying to get over 200 of these mobile homes here,” Morocco said.

And teams of people are now helping to set them up on the fly.

“To go from bare land to having a product on the ground in two weeks is pretty incredible,” said Maude Cumming of Family Life Center.

The team thinks the new village might be needed for two years but they aren’t sure yet who will stay there.

But they say they aren’t waiting for the government to figure it all out.

If all goes as planned, organizers say the first evacuees will be moved into the temporary homes by late September.

