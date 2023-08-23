Man found dead in a Kauai home following a fire in Kaumakani
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man was found dead following a fire early Monday morning in West Kauai. However authorities said the flames were not the cause of his death.
Police said firefighters were dispatched to the fire at a building along Kaumakani Avenue around 5:15 a.m.
Once firefighters put out the flames, authorities said the man’s body was discovered within the structure. They said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
He was preliminarily identified, however DNA testing will be done to confirm his identity. Kauai police have ruled out foul play as a possible factor in his death.
An autopsy is pending, and the incident remains under investigation.
