Man found dead in a Kauai home following a fire in Kaumakani

Kauai police vehicle
Kauai police vehicle(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man was found dead following a fire early Monday morning in West Kauai. However authorities said the flames were not the cause of his death.

Police said firefighters were dispatched to the fire at a building along Kaumakani Avenue around 5:15 a.m.

Once firefighters put out the flames, authorities said the man’s body was discovered within the structure. They said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was preliminarily identified, however DNA testing will be done to confirm his identity. Kauai police have ruled out foul play as a possible factor in his death.

An autopsy is pending, and the incident remains under investigation.

