Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man, 86, accused of assuming dead brother’s identity in 1965 convicted of several charges

Officials say 86-year-old Napoleon Gonzalez assumed the identity of his brother in 1965, a...
Officials say 86-year-old Napoleon Gonzalez assumed the identity of his brother in 1965, a quarter century after his sibling’s death as an infant.
By The Associated Press and DAVID SHARP
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An 86-year-old man accused of assuming his brother’s identity decades ago and using it to double dip on Social Security benefits has been convicted of several charges, caught by facial recognition technology that matched the same face to two different identities, authorities say.

Napoleon Gonzalez, of Etna, assumed the identity of his brother in 1965, a quarter century after his sibling’s death as an infant, and used the stolen identity to obtain Social Security benefits under both identities, multiple passports and state identification cards, law enforcement officials said.

A U.S. District Court jury in Bangor on Friday convicted him of mail fraud, Social Security fraud, passport fraud and identity theft. Mail fraud carries the greatest potential prison sentence, up to 20 years.

His attorney said Tuesday that he intends to appeal and will seek to keep Gonzalez out of prison until the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issues a ruling.

Gonzalez’s benefits were previously investigated by the Social Security Administration in 2010 for potential fraud and his benefits were upheld.

A new investigation was launched in 2020 after facial identification software indicated Gonzalez’s face was on two state identification cards.

The facial recognition technology is used by the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles to ensure no one obtains multiple credentials or credentials under someone else’s name, said Emily Cook, spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office.

“When fraud is detected, the fraudulent transactions are investigated and referred for administrative and/or criminal proceedings. That is what happened with this case,” she said.

When confronted, Gonzalez claimed that he took on his deceased brother’s identity at the direction of the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations while participating in an undercover operation in the 1960s, according to court documents. He later admitted to faking his death under his own identity and continuing with his brother’s identity, the documents indicated.

A sentencing date has not yet been set for Gonzalez, who remains free.

His attorney, Harris Mattson, said he doesn’t think the government proved all of the elements of the multiple counts against his client, and he questioned the wisdom of the imposition of a lengthy prison sentence for his client at his advanced age.

Mattson said it’s ironic that it would cost more for his client to be imprisoned than the cost of the dual benefits he had been receiving.

“At the age of 86, he doesn’t know how much longer he has to live. He could easily be in prison for the rest of his life,” Mattson said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife...
During whirlwind visit, Biden surveys ‘overwhelming’ devastation on Maui and comforts grieving residents
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850
Smoke seen from the fire in West Oahu Monday afternoon.
Six hikers rescued from Kaena Point Trail amid West Oahu brush fire
On what should’ve been Keyiro Fuentes’ 15th birthday, friends and family honored his life at...
On what would’ve been his 15th birthday, a Lahaina boy is mourned by a family left broken
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Before flames devastated Lahaina, state ‘reminded’ Maui sirens could be sounded for fire evacuations

Latest News

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: Maui marks 2 weeks since Lahaina wildfire
It's been two weeks since flames tore through the historic town.
Maui Strong: In Lahaina, symbols of hope rise from the ashes
The death toll stands at 115.
2 weeks after fire tore through Lahaina, hundreds remain missing
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
LIVE: Maui plans to release list of more than 1,000 still missing after Lahaina wildfire
A historic Lahaina church untouched by the flames emerges as a symbol of hope for the community.
Untouched by flames, a historic Lahaina church emerges as a symbol of hope