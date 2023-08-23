Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

The latest wildfire scam: People are getting calls seeking payment for ‘DNA services’

A member of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Urban Search and Rescue Team combs...
A member of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Urban Search and Rescue Team combs through a neighborhood destroyed by a wildfire in Lahaina.(Glenn Fawcett)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest scam surrounding the Lahaina wildfire, some residents say they’ve gotten phone calls from people claiming to be with “DNA Services.”

These phone calls should be reported to police at 808-244-6400.

Those wishing to provide DNA samples to help in the identification of Lahaina wildfire victims should do so at the Hyatt Regency Monarch Ballroom in Kaanapali.

The county has established a Family Assistance Center there, and stresses that staff members are not calling community members to request DNA samples.

“Any offer to collect a DNA sample outside of the Family Assistance Center has not been authorized by Maui County,” officials said, in a news release.

“Any request for payment in connection with the collection of a DNA sample for identification purposes is a scam and should be reported to the Maui Police Department.”

The Family Assistance Center is open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Those who live outside Maui can provide a DNA sample by contacting the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov.

The county said DNA samples that are collected at the Family Assistance Center are only used for identification of wildfire victims and survivors and will not be stored or used for any other purpose.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Projected number of wildfire deaths remains elusive with over 1,000 still missing
On what should’ve been Keyiro Fuentes’ 15th birthday, friends and family honored his life at...
On what would’ve been his 15th birthday, a Lahaina boy is mourned by a family left broken
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850
EMS: Deadly car crash at Costco Waipio driver in his 70′s
Driver in his 70s dead after plowing into 40-foot shipping container at Waipio Costco
Hawaii's governor makes plea for visitors to return to Maui
Standing in Lahaina, governor makes a plea to visitors: Please come back to Maui

Latest News

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: Recovery crews have searched 92% of Lahaina
Union President Bobby Lee said 20 firefighters lost their homes in the devastated town.
Firefighters recount horrific wildfire conditions: First responders were ‘walking into a blowtorch’
Experts are encouraging survivors to get the help they need.
How to navigate trauma — and get help — after the Lahaina wildfires
A home on Front Street appears virtually unscathed among the ash and rubble in Lahaina.
Surrounded by devastation, this is what may have saved a ‘miracle house’ in Lahaina