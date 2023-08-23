The latest wildfire scam: People are getting calls seeking payment for ‘DNA services’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest scam surrounding the Lahaina wildfire, some residents say they’ve gotten phone calls from people claiming to be with “DNA Services.”

These phone calls should be reported to police at 808-244-6400.

Those wishing to provide DNA samples to help in the identification of Lahaina wildfire victims should do so at the Hyatt Regency Monarch Ballroom in Kaanapali.

The county has established a Family Assistance Center there, and stresses that staff members are not calling community members to request DNA samples.

“Any offer to collect a DNA sample outside of the Family Assistance Center has not been authorized by Maui County,” officials said, in a news release.

“Any request for payment in connection with the collection of a DNA sample for identification purposes is a scam and should be reported to the Maui Police Department.”

The Family Assistance Center is open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Those who live outside Maui can provide a DNA sample by contacting the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov.

The county said DNA samples that are collected at the Family Assistance Center are only used for identification of wildfire victims and survivors and will not be stored or used for any other purpose.

