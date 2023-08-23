In Lahaina, firefighters were ‘walking into a blowtorch’ and many lost their own homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Walking into a blowtorch.”

That’s how the head of the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association described the conditions in Lahaina on Aug. 8, as first responders ran toward the flames to save as many people as they could.

Union President Bobby Lee said 20 firefighters lost their homes in the devastated town.

And the next morning, the California firefighters union president reached out to offer assistance and and is helping send over RV trailers to provide temporary housing for those displaced.

Meanwhile, Lee said one firefighter is still recovering at the Queen’s Medical Center and two retirees remain at the Straub Medical Center burn unit.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Lee also described the horrific conditions facing crews the night of Aug. 8. He said firefighters were grappling with powerful winds, with gusts to 80 mph.

“The fire is going sideways from house to house, which is a whole different environment,” Lee said.

“When you tack on the lack of resources, there’s only so many companies there. then you have water issues when the water stops, it creates a situation that is so untenable.”

Lee said union is offering mental and emotional support services.

“We are a family. We live in our stations. The stations are our second home,” Lee said.

