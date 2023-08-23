State installs new sensors for Lahaina residents to track air quality in real-time

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public can now monitor air quality in Lahaina with a new online database from the state Health Department.

On Tuesday, levels were considered “satisfactory” in the area, according to three particulate sensors set up by the DOH just outside the burn zone.

One is next to the Lahaina Civic Center. The other two are near Lahainaluna High School.

They track whether exposure over 24 hours poses a health risk.

And real-time results are updated every 10 minutes. The data can be found here.

“I think definitely get your information from reputable sources,” said Heidi Taogoshi, a nurse with the Maui District Health Office. “So the Department of Health, they did just recently put up their air quality monitors, follow the safe drinking waters. There’s so much information out there.”

Meanwhile, thousands remain under a drinking water advisory in Lahaina and upcountry in Kula.

Harmful chemicals, including benzene, may have entered the system which lost pressure during the fires. Officials say tap water, even if boiled, is still unsafe.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

