Growing tributes for Maui fire victims

Tributes for Maui fire victims grow(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:23 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The tributes are growing for people who left this earth too soon. These are the souls so far who were lost in the fire, but remembered as people who cherished Lahaina and were beloved by their family and community.

Keyiro Fuentes was almost 15. The teen was home alone on the last day of summer vacation when fire tore through Lahaina. Two days later, his family found their son’s body in his bedroom. They wrapped him in a tarp and carried him half a mile to a police station.

“When we got to his bedroom he was there. Lying and hugging my dog, but he was not as I expected, in ashes. God maintained him like this so we knew it was him,” said mother Luz Varges in Spanish.

79-year-old Alfredo Galinato was killed after staying behind in hopes of saving the home he’d worked so long to build. His family remembered him as a dependable and great husband, father and grandfather.

“He’s such a loving person with my son and daughter. He loved every moment being with them,” said son Joshua Galinato.

Carole Hartley had lived in Lahaina for 40 years. She and her partner, Charles, tried to escape together.

“You can see nothing in front of you. He said I took off and a ran and I was hollering Carole, baby run to the water run. Go Charles go Charles. They were communicating screaming because they couldn’t see each other,” said sister Donna Hartley.

Donna Hartley says Charles collapsed. Someone found him and took him to the hospital. Later, he found her remains on their propert by recognizing the watch she was wearing. Now her sister is remembering their good times together.

“She was a great hostess to people that she knew,” said Donna Hartley.

A friend of 57-year-old Becky Wells says she and her partner, Douglas Gleoge, died together on the street.

“She was not able to run. All she was able to do was walk and they got two to three blocks away from their house and behind a building of Subway and that’s when the fire took over,” said friend Donna Diamont.

Loved ones say Wells loved living near the water and had plans for her friend to visit.

