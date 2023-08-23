First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with mostly dry conditions expected through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north-northeast of the islands will keep breezy trade winds blowing through Friday, with a slight easing of the trades into the moderate to locally breezy range expected over the weekend into early next week. Relatively dry trade wind weather is expected to prevail, with low clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas, primarily at night and during the early morning hours, with a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time. An increase in trade wind showers is possible Saturday through Monday as a disturbance aloft moves over the island chain.

The east swell to build another foot or so through early Wednesday morning, which would cause choppy surf along most east facing shores to increase above the seasonal average. Expect a mix of small south and south-southwest swells to produce small background surf along south facing shores from Friday through this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.