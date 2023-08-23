Father, 2-year-old son facing cancer battles at same time

Tributes
By KSTU Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:11 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KSTU) - A Utah father of six and his youngest son have the same battle ahead after they were both diagnosed with cancer.

Kaysville Police Detective Dustin Ballard was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer last summer and underwent chemotherapy and multiple surgeries, according to his sister-in-law, Kathryn Grubbs. His family was happy to learn in May that a CT scan showed that he was clear.

But sadly, that relief didn’t last long.

Just two months later, 2-year-old Mack, the youngest of Ballard’s six children, was “starting to walk funny,” Grubbs said. His mother took him to the hospital, and they learned he had a cancerous brain tumor.

That same day, Ballard’s health troubles reemerged, according to his sister-in-law.

“He had not only a blood clot in his lungs, but he had new tumors in his lungs and liver,” Grubbs said.

She says Ballard isn’t used to being the one in need of help – he’s usually the one helping others, serving two tours in Iraq with the Air Force and spending the past decade working on a police task force to fight internet crimes against children.

Kaysville Police Detective Dustin Ballard and his youngest son, 2-year-old Mack, have the same battle ahead after they were both diagnosed with cancer.(Source: Alexis Benson, KSTU via CNN)

“They’re leaning on their faith and God and just trying to do their best to put one foot in front of the other,” Grubbs said.

Mack will move to Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City for the next six months to start chemotherapy, bone marrow transplants and radiation, while the family waits to hear of Ballard’s plans.

“It’s devastating,” said Alexis Benson, a longtime family friend and spokeswoman for the Utah State Fraternal Order of Police, of the father and son’s cancer diagnoses. “The family is just going through way too much right now, and really, no kid should have to go through something like this.”

Police are trying to show their support to Ballard and his family in any way possible, Benson said.

“The guy is just amazing, still coming into work every day in between his chemotherapy, just super positive guy, hardworking man. It’s just been heartbreaking and extremely hard on his family,” she said.

Ballard’s sister-in-law says his family has been overwhelmed by the support they received, with random acts of kindness touching them the most.

“Sometimes, when we have such big challenges and it feels like there’s really nothing we can do to make a difference, we have to remember the little things matter,” Grubbs said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical costs.

