Driver in his 70s after crash at Waipio Costco

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:51 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man died after a car crash in Waipio on Tuesday night, according to Honolulu EMS.

EMS officials said that the incident occurred at the Costco on 94-1231 Ka Uka Boulevard at 8 p.m.

EMS officials said the driver was a man in his 70s who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to sources EMS, HPD and HFD are on the scene.

No additional information about what led to the crash has been released.

This story will be updated.

