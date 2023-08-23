Driver in his 70s after crash at Waipio Costco

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man died after a car crash in Waipio on Tuesday night, according to Honolulu EMS.

EMS officials said that the incident occurred at the Costco on 94-1231 Ka Uka Boulevard at 8 p.m.

EMS officials said the driver was a man in his 70s who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to sources EMS, HPD and HFD are on the scene.

No additional information about what led to the crash has been released.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.