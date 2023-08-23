Tributes
Despite losses of his own, culinary graduate returns to the kitchen to help others in need

Culinary grad helps prepare meals for those displaced by the Lahaina fire.
Culinary grad helps prepare meals for those displaced by the Lahaina fire.(Hawaii News Now)
By Lynn Kawano and Emily Cristobal
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:51 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of volunteers gather every day at the University of Hawaii Maui College to prepare meals for the thousands displaced by the Lahaina fire.

But among those cooking meals is Jose Rodriguez Gomez, a recent culinary graduate and who despite his own loss returned to campus to help in the kitchen.

He and his siblings and his mother had to evacuate their Opukea family condo as the flames closed in.

“It was a dark cloud of smoke and it just billowed and covered our entire building. It looked like nighttime inside our building. We couldn’t stay, so I said let’s get out of here,” Rodriguez Gomez said.

In the fire, the family not only lost their home, but they also lost their mother’s storefront which was known for selling Mexican food.

The store had been in the family for 28 years.

Comercial Mexicana
Comercial Mexicana(Gomez Family)

He said volunteering with all the other culinary students and volunteers in the school’s kitchen has helped him during this difficult time.

“Personally it makes me feel at home. The kitchen has always been a second home to me,” he said.

The fire destroyed the Gomez family's home and storefront.
The fire destroyed the Gomez family's home and storefront.(Gomez Family)

The school started feeding people in shelters the day after the fire.

“It peaked at 12,000 meals a day for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said UH Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana.

But, the chefs say this is more than just a warm meal.

“We’re just trying to give some people comfort during this time,” UH Maui Culinary Program Instructor Gary Johnson explained.

Now that the shelter residents have been moved to hotels, the focus at UH Maui’s kitchen has shifted.

“We do expect the number of meals to drop significantly as more people stay at the hotels,” Chancellor Lui Hokoana said.

Meanwhile, organizers said about 5,000 prepared meals are now being delivered to the hotels daily.

The volunteers said they will continue to provide meals as long as they can.

If you’d like to help the Rodriguez Gomez family, here’s a link to the GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

