Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Bear attacks 7-year-old boy in his suburban New York backyard

An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old boy was attacked by a bear cub in Westchester County. New York. (Source: WABC/VIEWER PHOTO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:53 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A black bear attacked a 7-year-old boy outside his family’s home in suburban New York, sending the child to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, officials said.

The attack happened shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday outside a home in Bedford, about 45 miles northeast of New York City.

North Castle Police Chief Peter Simonsen told News 12 Westchester that the child was playing in his backyard with a sibling when the bear attacked. The boy’s parents quickly rescued their son, said Simonsen, who called the response “extremely brave.”

Carlos Cano, the chief of the Armonk Fire Department, told The New York Times that the boy’s mother, a doctor, had bandaged him by the time emergency workers arrived. The boy was hospitalized.

The bear stayed in the area and continued to present a danger, the North Castle police said in a news release. An officer shot the bear, and it was taken away to be tested for rabies.

Officials say bear populations are increasing in New York state, but attacks on humans are rare.

At least three people have been attacked by bears in neighboring Connecticut in the past year, including a 10-year-old boy who was mauled by one in his grandparents’ backyard October 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On what should’ve been Keyiro Fuentes’ 15th birthday, friends and family honored his life at...
On what would’ve been his 15th birthday, a Lahaina boy is mourned by a family left broken
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
2 weeks after Lahaina wildfire, total number of deaths remains elusive with 100s still missing
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850
Hawaii's governor makes plea for visitors to return to Maui
Standing in Lahaina, governor makes a plea to visitors: Please come back to Maui
At last check, 115 people were confirmed killed in the Lahaina wildfires.
The names of the fallen: Maui County identifies 8 more victims in Lahaina wildfire

Latest News

An investigation is underway after a 7-year-old boy was attacked by a bear cub in Westchester...
Child hurt by bear cub in backyard
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani to surrender to Georgia authorities
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's...
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon
Rudy Giuliani says he is going to Georgia on Wednesday to turn himself in. (Credit: CNN...
Rudy Giuliani: 'I'm going to Georgia'