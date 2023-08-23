Tributes
Aspire to be an EMT? Honolulu EMS now accepting applications for recruits

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:14 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services is accepting applications for their next emergency medical technician academy for two days only.

Officials say they are looking to hire 50 EMTs to fill vacancies in the division.

The job posting will remain open until Thursday or until over 500 applications are received.

According to the job listing, an EMT works as a trainee in a planned training program in emergency medical work. They also assist and participate in providing emergency medical services at the scene of accidents or distress, in transit, and at medical facilities.

In addition, EMTs must also possess sound moral character, integrity, credibility and have the ability to make sound judgments in emergency situations.

Applicants are required to have a high school diploma or equivalent, be a U.S. citizen and possess a driver’s license.

If accepted, applicants must pass a written test to enter a six-month training academy program that begins on July 1st of next year.

For more information on the job listing or to apply, click here.

