Airbnb offering temporary housing for residents displaced by Maui fires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As more evacuees move into transitional housing, Airbnb housing registration continues at the Lahaina Gateway Center.

Airbnb is trying to match 200 more households with accommodations by Friday.

It’s first come, first serve.

The units will be available to displaced residents or families on Maui for 21-day stays, officials said.

Displaced residents will need to provide basic information, including their name, phone number, email address, previous address and a valid form of ID.

Staff with the Department of Human Services will be available onsite to help with the process.

Residents can go to the Lahaina Gateway Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to pre-register.

Maui residents with extra space are encouraged to open up their homes for survivors on the Airbnb website or donate to help fund temporary stays. Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.