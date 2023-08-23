Tributes
After wildfires damaged Lahaina’s Heritage Museum, East Coast curators are hoping to help

So much of what was lost in Lahaina was living, breathing history, but priceless artifacts were also destroyed.
By Chris Tanaka and HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:46 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WORCESTER, MA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The devastating wildfires damaged Lahaina’s heritage museum, but curators on the East Coast are hoping to help.

Wildfires damaged Lahaina’s Heritage Museum.
Wildfires damaged Lahaina’s Heritage Museum.(No courtesy)

The devastation has magnified the importance of the artifacts housed at the American Antiquarian Society in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“Certainly now is not the time for tourism or a research trip, so being able to come to Worcester and look at this material here is another opportunity for the cultural heritage to survive,” said Elizabeth Watts Pope, Curator of Books and Digital Collections.

The society has dozens of original prints, manuscripts, maps, and books specific to the Lahaina area.

Watts Pope understands the gravity of the situation. She hopes in some way, however small, the society’s conservation can offer consolation.

“Paper isn’t people, and it isn’t the land, and it isn’t all that has been lost, damaged, or hurt, but it allows you to touch that piece of history and have that continue in some form.”

