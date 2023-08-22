Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude

Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise Assisted Living in Wisconsin. (Source: WBAY)
By Emily Reilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Friends and family celebrated a Wisconsin woman’s 107th birthday this week.

Elizabeth Miskella was born in 1916 and is still going strong as she turned 107 on Monday.

She has eight children, 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

“The family reunions are just massive,” John Miskella, Elizabeth Miskella’s son, said.

Her children reflected on the times they shared with their mother growing up from getting braces, helping her in the garden to being taken to get their vaccines.

“We get together on a Zoom call every Sunday,” John Miskella said. “I think that’s what keeps us so connected.”

The family said one thing they learned from Elizabeth Miskella is always to have a positive attitude.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife...
During whirlwind visit, Biden surveys ‘overwhelming’ devastation on Maui and comforts grieving residents
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850
Smoke seen from the fire in West Oahu Monday afternoon.
Six hikers rescued from Kaena Point Trail amid West Oahu brush fire
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Before flames devastated Lahaina, state ‘reminded’ Maui sirens could be sounded for fire evacuations
Maui fire
TIMELINE: This is how the Lahaina disaster unfolded, hour by hour

Latest News

Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in South Texas, bringing welcome rain and cooler temperatures
FILE - The United States Coast Guard Academy is seen, Sept. 14, 2020, in New London, Conn....
Federal legislation proposed to protect Coast Guard Academy cadets who file sexual assault reports
FILE- According to a CDC report, 1 in 5 women say health care providers mistreated them at some...
Report: 1 in 5 women report maternity mistreatment
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with mostly dry conditions expected to persist through the...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 22, 2023