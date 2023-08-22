Waimanalo-bound lane closed on Kalanianaole Highway due to 30-inch water main break

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews are repairing a 30-inch water main break in Waimanalo Monday evening.

Honolulu Department of Transportation said the main break happened near 41-305 Kalanianaole Highway between 41-550 Kalanianaole Highway. & Oceanic Institute.

DOT officials say the Waimanalo-bound lane on Kalanianaole Highway is closed.

Officials say traffic is being contraflowed in the area.

DOT says a water wagon is being dispatched to the area for customers affected by the break.

Officials urge drivers to use caution in the area for the crew’s safety.

This story will be updated.

