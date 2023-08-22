Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘T. rexes’ race to photo finish at Washington state track

Racers, including eventual winner Ocean Kim (5), leave the gates for the championship race...
Racers, including eventual winner Ocean Kim (5), leave the gates for the championship race during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A track for live horse racing in suburban Seattle turned prehistoric over the weekend as more than 200 people ran down the track cloaked in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costumes.

The 2023 T-Rex World Championships at Emerald Downs — an event that started in 2017 as a pest control company’s team-building activity — ended in a photo finish on Sunday, with three competitors hitting the finish line together.

Ocean Kim took top honors in the 100-yard (91.2-meter) dash after officials agreed Kim, of Kailua, Hawaii, hit the finish wire just ahead of the pack. Second place went to Colton Winegar of Boise, Idaho, who entered as Deno the Dino. Seth Hirschi, of Renton, as Rex Ray Machine, finished in third.

The actual T. rex roamed the planet between 65 million and 67 million years ago. A study published two years ago in the journal Science estimated that about 2.5 billion of the dinosaurs ever lived. Hollywood movies such as the “Jurassic Park” franchise have added to the public fascination with the carnivorous creature.

Cameron Corbin (43) takes a spill near the finish line while racing in the first set of heats...
Cameron Corbin (43) takes a spill near the finish line while racing in the first set of heats during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui fire
TIMELINE: This is how the Lahaina disaster unfolded, hour by hour
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife...
LIVE: President Biden calls devastation in Lahaina ‘overwhelming,’ pledges long-term support
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Before flames devastated Lahaina, state ‘reminded’ Maui sirens could be sounded for fire evacuations
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire that tour through Lahaina on Tuesday.
The names of the fallen: Families, Maui begin to identify those killed in wildfire

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife...
LIVE: President Biden calls devastation in Lahaina ‘overwhelming,’ pledges long-term support
A toppled tree from the tropical storm covers a car in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023....
Hilary drenched deserts and flooded roadways in California. Now it’s threatening Oregon and Idaho
First Deputy to Hawaii Water Commission Kaleo Manuel was reassigned after complaint by W. Maui...
Lawsuit filed over reassignment of state water regulator in wake of Maui wildfire
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet first responders as they visit areas...
Biden says federal government will help Maui ‘for as long as it takes’ to recover from wildfire