Recovery teams have searched 87% of disaster zone. Here’s the latest from Maui County

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 87% of the entire impact zone has been search through, Gov. Josh Green said in an interview with Hawaii News Now Sunrise Tuesday morning.

Recovery crews armed with cadaver dogs completed the search of single-story properties in Lahaina on Monday.

Now recovery teams will focus on multi-story structures.

At last check, the Olina and Kula fires are 85% contained. The Lahaina fire remains 90% contained.

MFD says there are no active fire threats at this time and the work to fully extinguish hot spots continues.

According to Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, the number of missing now stands at 850. That new figure, down from as many as 2,000, is based on new estimates from the FBI.

President Biden reiterated his commitment to helping rebuild Lahaina the way residents want the community to be rebuilt.

Here’s the latest from the county:

FATALITIES: The number of confirmed fatalities stands at 115. Two more victims have been identified as the county continues to identify those who died.

POWER RESTORATION: Over 1,800 Lahaina customers and nearly 50 Kula customers are without power. In coordination with State and County response efforts on Maui, Hawaiian Electric crews are working to restore critical circuits in West Maui that serve essential services.

TRANSITIONAL HOUSING: Approximately three residents remain in one emergency center. More than 1,900 individuals have been brought into transitional housing in hotels. To qualify for hotel shelter, evacuees must register with FEMA. The state Deparmtent of Human Services announced an additional 250 Air BnB units are available to displaced residents or families on Maui for 21-day stays. To pre-register, residents can go to Lahaina Gateway Center, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RESOURCES: A disaster recovery center has been opened at the University of Hawaii Maui College to assist Maui residents in applying for federal disaster assistance. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. FEMA specialists will be at the disaster recovery center to help residents register for disaster assistance, connect with voluntary organizations and more. An online, centralized hub called Maui Nui Strong designed to respond to the impacts of the Lahaina and Kula wildfire disaster was launched at mauinuistrong.info . The County of Maui site offers information on how to donate, volunteer, and look for support. You can also find out additional information through HI-EMA here

ROADS: The road to Lahaina is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Late-night access from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. is limited to West Maui residents, first responders, and West Maui employees. MPD will cite and tow vehicles parked at the Lahaina Bypass.

DONATIONS: Here are the county’s points of distribution: Lahaina Gateway Center: Open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Resource distribution and mobile health vehicle providing first aid, pediatric services, and pharmacy courier services Napili Plaza: Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Resource distribution but closing Wednesday to consolidate with Lahaina Gateway Center Hyatt Regency Maui: Daily from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. First Aid Station providing first aid and pharmacy courier services through Saturday, Aug. 26. Queen Ka’ahumanu Center: Daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Resource distribution center, and they are accepting donations of non-perishable food, bottled water, and hygiene products (no clothes) at the Kane Street entrance.

UNSAFE WATER: An An “unsafe water advisory” remains in effect for Lahaina and Upper Kula residents . Officials say boiling water will not make it safe. Water testing was performed for Lahaina and Upper Kula areas and test samples were sent to Oahu to be analyzed by the state Department of Health.

HEALTH ADVISORY: The state Department of Health is urging caution for residents and business owners who are allowed to return to their properties in the Lahaina area. Dangers include ash that may contain toxic and cancer-causing chemicals including asbestos, arsenic and lead and debris including broken glass, exposed electrical wires, nails, wood, plastics and other objects. Unstable buildings and structures may contain hazardous materials and could collapse and cause injury. For more information about recommendations for personal protective equipment including masks and associated hazards, click here

TRANSPORTATION: Daily shuttle service is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Central Maui shelters to go to Central Maui shopping and medical locations. Riders are required to call Roberts Hawaii for same-day reservations at (808) 871-4838. Mobility devices accommodated. Luggage and bags will be limited to what can be carried. Maui Economic Opportunity will offer free rides for medical appointments for people impacted by the fires who are sheltering at the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium and Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani. The service by reservation only began 8/15 and will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations can be made from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at (808) 877-7651. For all other transportation needs, riders may use The Maui Bus.

REUNIFICATION: The Family Assistance Center for those seeking information about loved ones who are unaccounted for in wildfires has moved from the Kahului Community Center to the Hyatt Regency’s Monarch Ballroom. Starting Friday, the center will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Families are being asked to provide DNA samples to help in identifications. If you live on a neighbor island or the mainland, are the immediate family member (parent, sibling, or child) of a person missing as the result of the Maui wildfires, and you wish to provide a DNA sample to assist, call the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Honolulu Division at (808) 566-4300.

RE-ISSUING ID’S: The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing’s Lahaina Satellite Office will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lahaina Gateway to assist West Maui residents whose Hawaii driver’s licenses or Hawaii State Identification cards have been lost or destroyed by wildfires. For more information, call (808)270-7363.

VISITORS TO MAUI: Refrain from visiting Lahaina, Napili, Kaanapali, Kapalua, Kahana, and Honokawai. Other areas of Maui remain open to accept visitors.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.