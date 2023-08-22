Presidential visit to Lahaina devastation receives mixed reaction among residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While President Biden toured fire-ravaged Lahaina on Monday accompanied by the first lady, federal officials and Hawaii dignitaries, his presence received mixed reaction among residents.

Maui residents came out to make sure their voices were heard as the president visited the island.

Some were disappointed with the federal government’s response.

Outside Kapalua Airport, where the president was set to land in Marine One and jump in a motorcade bound for fire-ravaged Lahaina, some held signs that criticized Biden for not coming to Maui earlier.

“The response was slower than it could have been,” said one resident.

In an interview on Hawaii News Now Sunrise Monday morning, Gov. Josh Green said in response, “There were people along the side of the road who were raging, they were feeling a sense of rage... They’re wrong about that.”

Green mentioned that when he asked for assistance from the president the night of the wildfires, within six hours the disaster declaration had been approved.

He added that since then, every federal resource that’s been asked of, has been given to Maui.

“People have to understand that this is not a simple ‘get-political-on-it’ situation, they have to understand that it actually is complicated,” Green said.

He also commended Biden for his empathy when meeting with those grieving.

“He completely wrapped his arms around the people of Lahaina. It was extraordinary to see.”

Meanwhile, others celebrated the president’s visit, hoping it will keep the nation’s attention on Maui.

“My heart bleeds for Lahaina,” said resident Don Duda.

“You know, it’s a wonderful place and it will be wonderful again.”

Resident Henry Lum Ho said even though Biden showed up “a little late,” he’s glad that over a thousand personnel had been deployed to assist in the recovery efforts.

The community has also been hands-on in the recovery efforts, distributing donations to those in need.

“Those people deserve, they lost a lot, a lot of lives were lost,” he said. “So, at least I’m glad that they’re getting what they need.”

“So to have Biden come on top of that, it’s been really a great feeling,” said one resident.

Biden pledged unwavering federal support for Lahaina and reassured the community that the entire country will be behind them “as long as it takes.”

