PHOTOS: President Biden, first lady visit Maui to tour disaster zone, meet survivors

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in a blessing ceremony with the...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in a blessing ceremony with the Lahaina elders at Moku'ula as they visit areas devastated by the Maui wildfires, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:38 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Maui on Monday to get a first-hand look at the scope of the devastation following the Lahaina wildfire on Aug. 8.

During their visit, they toured the disaster zone and met with state leaders, first responders and listened to stories from survivors of the wildfire.

Here is a gallery of photos from Biden’s visit.

