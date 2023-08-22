PHOTOS: President Biden, first lady visit Maui to tour disaster zone, meet survivors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Maui on Monday to get a first-hand look at the scope of the devastation following the Lahaina wildfire on Aug. 8.

During their visit, they toured the disaster zone and met with state leaders, first responders and listened to stories from survivors of the wildfire.

Here is a gallery of photos from Biden’s visit.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.