Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Missing police K-9 found, could be injured after fight with coyotes, department says

K-9 Officer Eunice is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department. (SOURCE: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:05 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A K-9 officer from the Maryville Police Department who went missing was found Monday and is being treated after officials said the dog encountered coyotes.

K-9 Officer Eunice is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

“We are grateful for all the support we have received from the community and everyone who has been on the lookout!” officials said.

Police said the K-9 was let out of his handler’s police cruiser for a break overnight. While outside, police said Eunice had an “altercation” with a group of coyotes and chased the pack down a roadway.

After he was out of sight, officials said Eunice entered a wooded area, and another violent altercation was heard. Officials said they were not sure if Eunice was injured in this second altercation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife...
During whirlwind visit, Biden surveys ‘overwhelming’ devastation on Maui and comforts grieving residents
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850
Smoke seen from the fire in West Oahu Monday afternoon.
Six hikers rescued from Kaena Point Trail amid West Oahu brush fire
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Before flames devastated Lahaina, state ‘reminded’ Maui sirens could be sounded for fire evacuations
On what should’ve been Keyiro Fuentes’ 15th birthday, friends and family honored his life at...
On what would’ve been his 15th birthday, a Lahaina boy is mourned by a family left broken

Latest News

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, as a national strike...
Unionized UPS workers approve contract leaders agreed to in late July
How to start your own ‘giving circle’ with friends
How to start your own ‘giving circle’ with friends
Guadalupe Gonzalez, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident who survived a deadly wildfire, stands next to...
Maui confronts the challenge of finding more than 800 missing people after the deadly wildfires
How to start your own ‘giving circle’ with friends
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school