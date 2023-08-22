Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man wins $3M lottery jackpot on his birthday, doesn’t find out until weeks later

A Utah man won a $3 million lottery jackpot on his birthday but didn't find out until a month...
A Utah man won a $3 million lottery jackpot on his birthday but didn't find out until a month later about his winnings.(Idaho Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALAD, Idaho (Gray News) - A man in Utah got a belated birthday present worth millions of dollars thanks to playing the Mega Millions.

According to the Idaho Lottery, J. Refugio Gonzalez Almeida bought a winning $3 million Mega Millions lottery ticket over Independence Day weekend but didn’t realize it until a month later.

Almeida, a Utah resident, traveled to Idaho before the 4th of July holiday to purchase lottery tickets for the $400 million Mega Millions jackpot.

“Playing the lottery is my hobby. I bought all the games, including Mega Millions. I had a lot tickets,” he told lottery officials.

On the Mega Millions draw for the Fourth of July, which coincidently was his birthday, Almeida’s ticket matched the first five numbers. It didn’t match the Megaball but it had the Megaplier feature.

The Megaplier number for that draw was 3, turning his $1 million winning ticket into a $3 million, according to the Idaho Lottery.

A month later, he returned to Idaho to check all of his tickets.

“I had $2, $8, not a lot. And then they scanned another one and they told me I had to take it to the Lottery Commission!” Almeida said.

Earlier this month, he was all smiles when picking up his $3 million check.

Almeida said he plans to invest his winnings.

“I am taking this right to the bank and depositing it!” he said.

The Mega Millions jackpot eventually climbed to a game record of $1.58 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife...
During whirlwind visit, Biden surveys ‘overwhelming’ devastation on Maui and comforts grieving residents
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850
Smoke seen from the fire in West Oahu Monday afternoon.
Six hikers rescued from Kaena Point Trail amid West Oahu brush fire
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Before flames devastated Lahaina, state ‘reminded’ Maui sirens could be sounded for fire evacuations
On what should’ve been Keyiro Fuentes’ 15th birthday, friends and family honored his life at...
On what would’ve been his 15th birthday, a Lahaina boy is mourned by a family left broken

Latest News

The death toll stands at 115.
2 weeks after fire tore through Lahaina, hundreds remain missing
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire that tour through Lahaina on Tuesday.
The names of the fallen: Families, Maui begin to identify those killed in wildfire
Workers make adjustments to buoys being used as a barrier along the Rio Grande, Monday, Aug....
Texas’ floating barrier to stop migrants draws recurring concerns from Mexico, US official says
Hawaii's governor makes plea for visitors to return to Maui
Standing in Lahaina, governor makes a plea to visitors: Please come back to Maui
Ra'Miyah Worthington, 1, died after police say she was left in a hot car outside her day care...
Police: Driver arrested after 1-year-old dies from being left in hot car at day care