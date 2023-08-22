Lawsuit filed over reassignment of state water regulator in wake of Maui wildfire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Maui residents are suing the state Land Board chair over the reassignment of the state executive in charge of regulating surface water on Maui.

Kaleo Manuel was relieved as first deputy in charge of the state Water commission after a Maui landowner complained Manuel withheld permission to recharge some west Maui reservoirs to fight the Lahaina wildfire. Firefighters have said hydrants were dry, but the cause wasn’t clear.

Environmental and water rights advocates say they suspect pressure from developers led to Manuel’s removal.

The lawsuit said only the water commission can decide who acts as its chief regulator.

The Land Department has not explained the decision.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.