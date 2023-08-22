Tributes
Lawsuit filed over reassignment of state water regulator in wake of Maui wildfire

First Deputy to Hawaii Water Commission Kaleo Manuel was reassigned after complaint by W. Maui Landowner.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Maui residents are suing the state Land Board chair over the reassignment of the state executive in charge of regulating surface water on Maui.

Kaleo Manuel was relieved as first deputy in charge of the state Water commission after a Maui landowner complained Manuel withheld permission to recharge some west Maui reservoirs to fight the Lahaina wildfire. Firefighters have said hydrants were dry, but the cause wasn’t clear.

Environmental and water rights advocates say they suspect pressure from developers led to Manuel’s removal.

The lawsuit said only the water commission can decide who acts as its chief regulator.

The Land Department has not explained the decision.

