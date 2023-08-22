Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Las Vegas visitor wins 10 separate jackpots in 2 days, totaling over $2M

The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.
The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.(mbbirdy/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:41 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A guest at a popular Las Vegas Strip resort won 10 separate jackpots in two days, the casino said.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, won five slot jackpots Friday night at Caesars Palace for a total of $1,052,500 in winnings.

However, the luck didn’t stop there.

Caesars said the same guest then won another five jackpots on Saturday for a total of $1,020,331.

The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831, the company said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife...
During whirlwind visit, Biden surveys ‘overwhelming’ devastation on Maui and comforts grieving residents
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850
Smoke seen from the fire in West Oahu Monday afternoon.
Six hikers rescued from Kaena Point Trail amid West Oahu brush fire
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Before flames devastated Lahaina, state ‘reminded’ Maui sirens could be sounded for fire evacuations
Maui fire
TIMELINE: This is how the Lahaina disaster unfolded, hour by hour

Latest News

Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years
FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Trump attorney John Eastman turned himself in to Fulton County Jail on Tuesday.
RAW: Trump attorney Eastman has no comment after leaving jail
One person is dead and several others are hurt in a school bus crash near Dayton, Ohio State...
Child dies, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, Ohio, authorities say