Honolulu District Courthouse reopening after 'necessary structural assessment'

Honolulu District Courthouse is closed for the day for a "structural assessment;"
Honolulu District Courthouse is closed for the day for a "structural assessment;"(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:51 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu District Courthouse is set to reopen Tuesday after having a “necessary structural assessment,” the Hawaii State Judiciary said Monday.

The assessment determined the building is safe for occupancy after a contractor inadvertently caused some structural damage last Tuesday evening.

Cases resuming on Tuesday include those scheduled in courtrooms 4B, 7C, and 7D, as well as temporary restraining order and injunction hearings in courtroom 10B.

Officials said cases in courtrooms 8B, 8C, and 8D will proceed as scheduled.

Meanwhile, cases scheduled in courtrooms 7A, 7B, 10A, 10C, and 10D at Honolulu District Court will be rescheduled.

Small claims cases in courtroom 10B-PM will also be rescheduled.

The Judiciary appreciates the patience and understanding of court users during the unplanned closure.

