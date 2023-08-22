Hawaii’s governor makes plea for visitors to return to Maui following devastating wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green used the spotlight of today’s presidential visit to also make a plea to visitors to return to Maui and support the local economy.

The drop in visitors following the deadly wildfires on August 8th is already being seen on the island.

Driving by Maui’s Kahului Airport, it’s hard not to notice the rows of cars parked on grassy fields.

Staff with rental car companies tell HNN the overflow lots are for rental cars that are not being used.

Some say they haven’t seen the lots this full since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It brought back memories from when we had to shut down,” said Former Maui Mayor Michael Victornio.

Maui Rental car workers said demand has dropped significantly since the devastating wildfires on August 8th.

State data shows there were about 7,000 domestic arrivals on Maui daily before the fires.

Now, it’s lingering below 2,000.

This comes as the tourism industry tries to balance the need for visitors without disturbing fragile communities heartbroken over the fires.

Hawaiian Airlines is now echoing Governor Josh Green’s message to travelers, a passionate plea for a return to the islands but making sure to stay away from West Maui.

“Right now, I want to speak to the world when I say this; all of the other areas of Maui friends are safe and open,” said Green. “When you come, you will support our local economy and help speed the recovery of the people who are suffering right now.”

But as hundreds remain unaccounted for, some say the lull in visitors is a welcome chance to mourn and recover.

