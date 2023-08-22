Hawaii Island man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage relative

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, according to Hawaii Island Police.

Officials say 40-year-old James Kepa’s victim was his relative who he was prohibited from having contact with by court order.

Authorities say she told police he tied her up and beat her last Tuesday at a home in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Kepa was arrested on Saturday.

On Monday Kepa was charged with one count of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree sex assault of a minor, one count of second-degree assault, and violation of an order of protection, according to the Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

According to officials, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Police say his bail is set at $610,000.

Officials say he’s due in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.