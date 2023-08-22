Get your day going at the Coffee Gallery

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:32 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HI Now host Rachel Pacarro is at the Coffee Gallery to learn more about their signature coffee blends, delicious menu items and unique merchandise!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of North Shore Marketplace and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about North Shore Marketplace, visit northshoremarketplacehawaii.com.

Nestled in charming Hale’iwa, Hawai’i, Coffee Gallery has been a beloved coffee shop for nearly 36 years. Enjoy premium coffee and baked goods in the cozy indoor or outdoor seating. Their expert roasting process creates a unique and flavorful coffee experience. But Coffee Gallery isn’t just about coffee – there are mouthwatering pastries and light meals on the menu too. Friendly staff welcomes you with a smile, making it a favorite spot for locals, visitors, and ohana in Halei’wa. Visit Coffee Gallery, a premier coffee shop in Haleiwa and a must-visit destination for coffee lovers in Hawai’i.

For more information, visit www.coffee-gallery.com.

