First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to linger through the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to persist through the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north-northeast of the islands will keep breezy trade winds blowing through early next week. Relatively dry trade wind weather is expected to prevail, with low clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas, primarily at night and during the early morning hours, with a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time.

The E swell will peak near 4 feet Tuesday into Wednesday, then lower Thursday, with the SSE swell peaking around 2 feet in the short term, then gradually diminishing.

