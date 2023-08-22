HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During his remarks to devastated Lahaina residents on Monday, President Biden made sure to deliver this message: Your community will be rebuilt on your terms.

It was a message clearly aimed at allaying fears among longtime residents that Lahaina’s future won’t look anything like its past. And that reassurance resonated with survivors and evacuees who have lost everything, including members of their family, neighbors and friends.

“We will be respectful of the sacred grounds and traditions and rebuild the way that people of Maui want to build, not the way others want to build,” Biden said, speaking at Lahaina Civic Center.

Those who heard Biden’s speech appreciated the remarks, but remain cautious.

“I hope he keeps his word,” said Alicia Kalepa, wife of legendary big-wave surfer Archie Kalepa. She added that she’s going to hold him to it.

“We appreciate him coming,” she said.

